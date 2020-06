Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This 3/1 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - Located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in Jackson. You will have quick access to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. Located in one of the best school districts in Jackson. Ready for move in today!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ULRBgvmg8HU



(RLNE5662229)