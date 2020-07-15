593 Lowder Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Rent to Own this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath fixer upper in West Jackson for only $500 down and $580 a month for 84months. Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.



Qualified candidates must not have any foreclosures, evictions, nor bankruptcies; must have a mininum credit score of 580, make 3 times the payment, and be currently employed.



If you wish to Rent-to-Own the property after being approved, you will need proof of income, valid state ID, your down and the first months payments.



The candidates will have an opportunity to inspect the property thoroughly and understand the full scope of repairs needed before making the final decision to Rent-to-Own this property.



Remember this is a fixer upper that you are renting to own AS-IS.



Contact-us at c-3homes.managebuilding.com or 769-218-8080 for more information.

Rent to Own this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath fixer upper in West Jackson for only $500 down and $580 a month for 84months. You can own this home in 7yrs! Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.