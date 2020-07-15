All apartments in Jackson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

593 Lowder Drive

593 Lowder Drive · (769) 218-8080
Location

593 Lowder Drive, Jackson, MS 39209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$580

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Rent to Own this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath fixer upper in West Jackson for only $500 down and $580 a month for 84months. Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.

Qualified candidates must not have any foreclosures, evictions, nor bankruptcies; must have a mininum credit score of 580, make 3 times the payment, and be currently employed.

If you wish to Rent-to-Own the property after being approved, you will need proof of income, valid state ID, your down and the first months payments.

The candidates will have an opportunity to inspect the property thoroughly and understand the full scope of repairs needed before making the final decision to Rent-to-Own this property.

Remember this is a fixer upper that you are renting to own AS-IS.

Contact-us at c-3homes.managebuilding.com or 769-218-8080 for more information.
Rent to Own this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath fixer upper in West Jackson for only $500 down and $580 a month for 84months. You can own this home in 7yrs! Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 593 Lowder Drive have any available units?
593 Lowder Drive has a unit available for $580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 593 Lowder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
593 Lowder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 593 Lowder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 593 Lowder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 593 Lowder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 593 Lowder Drive offers parking.
Does 593 Lowder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 593 Lowder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 593 Lowder Drive have a pool?
No, 593 Lowder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 593 Lowder Drive have accessible units?
No, 593 Lowder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 593 Lowder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 593 Lowder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 593 Lowder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 593 Lowder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
