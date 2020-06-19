All apartments in Jackson
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:33 AM

4028 Pine Hill Drive

4028 Pinehill Drive · (601) 260-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4028 Pinehill Drive, Jackson, MS 39206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located on a quiet street lined with pines, this 4 bedroom & 2 bath home is great for entertaining, or fun times on in the huge sunroom. Nice sized foyer with open staircase leads to living room with gas fireplace, an entire wall of shelving, plus a charming original arched built-in. Glass door opens into the large sunroom overlooking the sprawling front yard. Formal dining room is flooded with natural light and a view of the back deck and fully fenced in yard. This updated kitchen has it all from brick floors, breakfast nook with banquette seating, arched built-in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and a cool chalkboard wall for grocery lists or doodling! Master bedroom downstairs. Up the wide staircase, you will find even more original built-ins, 3 spacious bedrooms & bath, AND upstairs laundry! Owner/Agent
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Pine Hill Drive have any available units?
4028 Pine Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Pine Hill Drive have?
Some of 4028 Pine Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Pine Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Pine Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Pine Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Pine Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 4028 Pine Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 4028 Pine Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4028 Pine Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Pine Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Pine Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 4028 Pine Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Pine Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4028 Pine Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Pine Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Pine Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
