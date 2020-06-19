4028 Pine Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located on a quiet street lined with pines, this 4 bedroom & 2 bath home is great for entertaining, or fun times on in the huge sunroom. Nice sized foyer with open staircase leads to living room with gas fireplace, an entire wall of shelving, plus a charming original arched built-in. Glass door opens into the large sunroom overlooking the sprawling front yard. Formal dining room is flooded with natural light and a view of the back deck and fully fenced in yard. This updated kitchen has it all from brick floors, breakfast nook with banquette seating, arched built-in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and a cool chalkboard wall for grocery lists or doodling! Master bedroom downstairs. Up the wide staircase, you will find even more original built-ins, 3 spacious bedrooms & bath, AND upstairs laundry! Owner/Agent

Located on a quiet street lined with pines, this 4 bedroom & 2 bath home is great for entertaining, or fun times on in the huge sunroom. Nice sized foyer with open staircase leads to living room with gas fireplace, an entire wall of shelving, plus a charming original arched built-in. Glass door opens into the large sunroom overlooking the sprawling front yard. Formal dining room is flooded with natural light and a view of the back deck and fully fenced in yard. This updated kitchen has it all from brick floors, breakfast nook with banquette seating, arched built-in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and a cool chalkboard wall for grocery lists or doodling! Master bedroom downstairs. Up the wide staircase, you will find even more original built-ins, 3 spacious bedrooms & bath, AND upstairs laundry! Owner/Agent.