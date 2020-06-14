All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 214 Foxboro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
214 Foxboro
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

214 Foxboro

214 Foxboro Drive · (601) 977-0277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

214 Foxboro Drive, Jackson, MS 39211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Stylish 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath brick home in Northeast Jackson (39211). Ceiling fans. Tile floor in Kitchen. Laundry area. Storage room. Fenced back yard with patio for cookouts and entertaining. Convenient to schools, shopping and transportation.

Discounted Rent.

SORRY, WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE HUD VOUCHER!
RENTAL APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS FOR www.JacksonDiscountRentals.com :

1. Fill out the Rental Application and hit the green "Review Application" button at the bottom. Please note that we must receive an email address for the co-signor which is different from the primary applicant in order for your application to be processed.

THERE IS NO FEE FOR THE APPLICATION.

2. Verify your information is correct and click "Submit"

3. After your application is received and approved, you will receive an email back from us requesting authorization and payment for a Credit and Background check. (Please Note: There is a small fee of $30 charge per applicant and co-signor.)

We will process your application in a timely manner and hope to hear from you soon.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE HUD VOUCHER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Foxboro have any available units?
214 Foxboro has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Foxboro have?
Some of 214 Foxboro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Foxboro currently offering any rent specials?
214 Foxboro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Foxboro pet-friendly?
No, 214 Foxboro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 214 Foxboro offer parking?
Yes, 214 Foxboro does offer parking.
Does 214 Foxboro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Foxboro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Foxboro have a pool?
No, 214 Foxboro does not have a pool.
Does 214 Foxboro have accessible units?
No, 214 Foxboro does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Foxboro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Foxboro has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 214 Foxboro?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St
Jackson, MS 39209
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr
Jackson, MS 39212
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St
Jackson, MS 39209
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy
Jackson, MS 39211

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms
Jackson 3 BedroomsJackson Dog Friendly Apartments
Jackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity