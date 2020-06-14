214 Foxboro

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Stylish 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath brick home in Northeast Jackson (39211). Ceiling fans. Tile floor in Kitchen. Laundry area. Storage room. Fenced back yard with patio for cookouts and entertaining. Convenient to schools, shopping and transportation.



Discounted Rent.



SORRY, WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE HUD VOUCHER!

RENTAL APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS FOR www.JacksonDiscountRentals.com :



1. Fill out the Rental Application and hit the green "Review Application" button at the bottom. Please note that we must receive an email address for the co-signor which is different from the primary applicant in order for your application to be processed.



THERE IS NO FEE FOR THE APPLICATION.



2. Verify your information is correct and click "Submit"



3. After your application is received and approved, you will receive an email back from us requesting authorization and payment for a Credit and Background check. (Please Note: There is a small fee of $30 charge per applicant and co-signor.)



We will process your application in a timely manner and hope to hear from you soon.



