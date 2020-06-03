All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:00 PM

1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive

1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Jackson, MS 39212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive have any available units?
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St
Jackson, MS 39209
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr
Jackson, MS 39212
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd
Jackson, MS 39212
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy
Jackson, MS 39211

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms
Jackson 3 BedroomsJackson Dog Friendly Apartments
Jackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College