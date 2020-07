Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/330177 to view more pictures of this property. Three bedroom one bath, hardwood floors, central heat and air. Storage building. Property is located in downtown Hernando just off the square. Tenant to confirm school district