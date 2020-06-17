All apartments in Gulfport
435 Commerce Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

435 Commerce Street

435 Commerce Street · (228) 214-9674 ext. 00000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 Commerce Street, Gulfport, MS 39507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 435 Commerce Street · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 4br / 3ba Move in Ready! - Beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, ceramic in the bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms. This is an amazing, ALL NEW home in Bayou view subdivision. Just minutes to downtown, NCBC Gulfport, Highway 49 and I -10. Located in a great school system and neighborhood. Make this house your home TODAY!

For more information, please contact Southern Way Realty at 228-214-9674 or
feel free to stop by our office at 1806 21st Avenue Gulfport,
Monday thru Friday 8:30 till 5:00.
admin@southernwayrealtyllc.com
www.southernwayrealtyllc.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Commerce Street have any available units?
435 Commerce Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 435 Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 Commerce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 435 Commerce Street offer parking?
No, 435 Commerce Street does not offer parking.
Does 435 Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Commerce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 435 Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 435 Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Commerce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Commerce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Commerce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
