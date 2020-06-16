All apartments in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS
4021 Ponderosa Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4021 Ponderosa Drive

4021 Ponderosa Street · (228) 214-9674 ext. 00000
Location

4021 Ponderosa Street, Gulfport, MS 39501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4021 Ponderosa Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$975

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1154 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4021 Ponderosa Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Home Available Soon! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is ready to welcome you home! This home will be available to view in July.
This home is conveniently located to the Navy Seabee base, downtown, restaurants, and shopping!
Pictures coming soon!
For more information contact Southern Way Realty at (228)214-9674 or
come by our office located at 1806 21st Avenue Gulfport, MS.
Hours of Operation are Monday thru Friday 8:30am till 5:00pm
www.southernwayrealtyllc.com

(RLNE5499181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

