206 David Street

BACK ON THE MARKET!! (Previous Lease Agreement not Fulfilled)



Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home with tiled flooring in the bedrooms and bathrooms, wood plank flooring in living room and kitchen. Equipped with central a/c and heating. Large front and back yard with storage shed, fenced in backyard. Carport and driveway parking. SQFT: 1,282 Sec 8 Partnership: YES Pets: NO



All Applicants must complete the APPLICATION PROCESS to be considered:



1. Complete Application at:

https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



2. Submit Application Fee of $40.00 per applicant or $50.00 per Co-Applicants, $10.00 additional for any other applicants over the age of 18 in a Form of Cashiers Check/ Money Order to :



A+ Property Management

1710 E Pass Road

Gulfport, MS 39507



3. Submit Proof of Income (for the past 60 Days) with Application Fee



4. Review the Leasing Guide here:

https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.

