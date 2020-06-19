206 David Street

Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET!! (Previous Lease Agreement not Fulfilled)
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home with tiled flooring in the bedrooms and bathrooms, wood plank flooring in living room and kitchen. Equipped with central a/c and heating. Large front and back yard with storage shed, fenced in backyard. Carport and driveway parking. SQFT: 1,282 Sec 8 Partnership: YES Pets: NO
All Applicants must complete the APPLICATION PROCESS to be considered:
1. Complete Application at:
https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
2. Submit Application Fee of $40.00 per applicant or $50.00 per Co-Applicants, $10.00 additional for any other applicants over the age of 18 in a Form of Cashiers Check/ Money Order to :
A+ Property Management
1710 E Pass Road
Gulfport, MS 39507
3. Submit Proof of Income (for the past 60 Days) with Application Fee
4. Review the Leasing Guide here:
https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home with tiled flooring in the bedrooms and bathrooms, wood plank flooring in living room and kitchen. Equipped with central a/c and heating. Large front and back yard with storage shed, fenced in backyard. Carport and driveway parking.
SQFT: 1,282
Sec 8 Partnership: YES (with approved Credit)
Military Partnership: NO
Pets: NO