Gulfport, MS
206 David Street
206 David Street

206 David Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 David Street, Gulfport, MS 39503

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
BACK ON THE MARKET!! (Previous Lease Agreement not Fulfilled)

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home with tiled flooring in the bedrooms and bathrooms, wood plank flooring in living room and kitchen. Equipped with central a/c and heating. Large front and back yard with storage shed, fenced in backyard. Carport and driveway parking. SQFT: 1,282 Sec 8 Partnership: YES Pets: NO

All Applicants must complete the APPLICATION PROCESS to be considered:

1. Complete Application at:
https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

2. Submit Application Fee of $40.00 per applicant or $50.00 per Co-Applicants, $10.00 additional for any other applicants over the age of 18 in a Form of Cashiers Check/ Money Order to :

A+ Property Management
1710 E Pass Road
Gulfport, MS 39507

3. Submit Proof of Income (for the past 60 Days) with Application Fee

4. Review the Leasing Guide here:
https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.
SQFT: 1,282
Sec 8 Partnership: YES (with approved Credit)
Military Partnership: NO
Pets: NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

