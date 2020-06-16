14234 Creekwood Cv

Amenities
Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295
NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH
Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage. Harrison County Taxes charged separately ($188 /month)
-New carpet (bedrooms) & LifeProof flooring
-New Samsung Gas Range & Convection Microwave
-New Kenmore French Door Fridge & dishwasher
-Additional improvements planned!
On the outer corner of the Cypress Pond Garden Homes subdivision, only traffic from neighbors. Nice woods behind the home secluding the backyard with an 8 foot privacy fence. Small yard - easy to maintain. Home is only 15 years old.
Additional features:
-SimpliSafe monitored security & fire protection system
-Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom
-Walk-in closet
-Remote garage door
-Natural gas fireplace (light-switch start)
-Attic storage space (standing height, wooden floor over garage area)
-Vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting
-Open living space floor plan with large windows
-Schools: Harrison Central High School, North Gulfport Middle School, Three Rivers Elementary
