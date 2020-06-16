All apartments in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS
14234 Creekwood Cv
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

14234 Creekwood Cv

14234 Creekwood Cove · (704) 419-3537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14234 Creekwood Cove, Gulfport, MS 39503

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1190 · Avail. now

$1,190

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295

NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH
Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage. Harrison County Taxes charged separately ($188 /month)
-New carpet (bedrooms) & LifeProof flooring
-New Samsung Gas Range & Convection Microwave
-New Kenmore French Door Fridge & dishwasher
-Additional improvements planned!

On the outer corner of the Cypress Pond Garden Homes subdivision, only traffic from neighbors. Nice woods behind the home secluding the backyard with an 8 foot privacy fence. Small yard - easy to maintain. Home is only 15 years old.
Additional features:
-SimpliSafe monitored security & fire protection system
-Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom
-Walk-in closet
-Remote garage door
-Natural gas fireplace (light-switch start)
-Attic storage space (standing height, wooden floor over garage area)
-Vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting
-Open living space floor plan with large windows
-Schools: Harrison Central High School, North Gulfport Middle School, Three Rivers Elementary
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179295
Property Id 179295

(RLNE5647960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14234 Creekwood Cv have any available units?
14234 Creekwood Cv has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14234 Creekwood Cv have?
Some of 14234 Creekwood Cv's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14234 Creekwood Cv currently offering any rent specials?
14234 Creekwood Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14234 Creekwood Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 14234 Creekwood Cv is pet friendly.
Does 14234 Creekwood Cv offer parking?
Yes, 14234 Creekwood Cv does offer parking.
Does 14234 Creekwood Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14234 Creekwood Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14234 Creekwood Cv have a pool?
No, 14234 Creekwood Cv does not have a pool.
Does 14234 Creekwood Cv have accessible units?
No, 14234 Creekwood Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 14234 Creekwood Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14234 Creekwood Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 14234 Creekwood Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 14234 Creekwood Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
