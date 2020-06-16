14234 Creekwood Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295



NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH

Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage. Harrison County Taxes charged separately ($188 /month)

-New carpet (bedrooms) & LifeProof flooring

-New Samsung Gas Range & Convection Microwave

-New Kenmore French Door Fridge & dishwasher

-Additional improvements planned!



On the outer corner of the Cypress Pond Garden Homes subdivision, only traffic from neighbors. Nice woods behind the home secluding the backyard with an 8 foot privacy fence. Small yard - easy to maintain. Home is only 15 years old.

Additional features:

-SimpliSafe monitored security & fire protection system

-Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom

-Walk-in closet

-Remote garage door

-Natural gas fireplace (light-switch start)

-Attic storage space (standing height, wooden floor over garage area)

-Vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting

-Open living space floor plan with large windows

-Schools: Harrison Central High School, North Gulfport Middle School, Three Rivers Elementary

