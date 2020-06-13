Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:15 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Gautier, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated January 22 at 06:44am
7 Units Available
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
1 Bedroom
$877
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Gautier

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Beach Blvd, 4304
4304 Beach Boulevard, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.
Results within 5 miles of Gautier
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
18 Units Available
Colonial Manor
1823 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
1 Bedroom
$575
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
852 sqft
You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6913 Oakhurst Dr
6913 Oakhurst Dr, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
Nice quiet family home located in Gulf Park Estates that features ceramic tile and hardwood type flooring throughout. Great open floor plan with fireplace, appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8700 Spring Ave Apt C
8700 Spring Avenue, Gulf Park Estates, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1177 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Single story triplex end unit located off of Beachview Dr. that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property is occupied until July 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2421 Beachview Dr D-04
2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
875 sqft
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 Available 06/15/20 Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Cumberland Rd Apt 22 -
3230 Cumberland Road, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished condo in OS! Oak Glen Marina # 22 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom townhome w/ all utilities included. Beautifully appointed home featuring flat screens in every room. Granite counter tops. Porch off of living room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3524 Sherlawn Dr
3524 Sherlawn Drive, Moss Point, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3524 Sherlawn Dr in Moss Point. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1914 Convent Ave
1914 Convent Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
Nice 2 Bed Duplex, Large Yard, Fresh Paint, New Floors.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Gautier
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
67 Units Available
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
$885
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10309 Mayhaw Cv
10309 Mayhaw Cv, Jackson County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1762 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath family home located in the desirable Lake Forest S/D. This home is on over an acre of land and features a large kitchen, high ceilings, walk in closet in master, large family room and all appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Cottage Square Lane
605 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
544 sqft
Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2127 King Avenue
2127 King Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1122 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom home located close to Pascagoula beach, Bozo's and Jerry Lee's. Nice fenced yard and patio. Home is move in ready. **Receive a $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT if rent is paid on or before the 25th of each month!!**

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Dr
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo/Townhome end unit with a large Oak Tree in the side yard common area. Excellent condition and ready for new tenant. Washer and dryer remain.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3310 Charlie Ave
3310 Charlie Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1096 sqft
Quaint house on 1/4 acre with beautiful magnolias and oaks in the yard and bonus spaces! Kids can walk to school! This 2 bd 1 ba house with bonus room is available now! BONUS ROOM HAS BEEN USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. Termite contract is transferrable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1805 Geerkin St
1805 Geerkin Street, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Really nice rental condo in a gated community. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Large greatroom adjacent to the open kitchen area. Laundry room downstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 Keri Cv
112 Keri Cove, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
Adorable cottage located in central Ocean Springs close to Downtown. Walking distance to Upper and Oak Park Elelmentary Schools, Shopping & Dining. Living Room has Cathedral ceilings and Fireplace. Master suite located on first floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gautier, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gautier renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

