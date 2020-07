Amenities

on-site laundry garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely beautifully appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Split bedroom plan. Large living area with fireplace. Formal and informal dining. Primary suite has large bath with soaking tub and separate shower, spacious closet with built in cabinets. Laundry room. Large sunroom on rear of home. 2 car garage. Fenced yard. Side driveway for additional parking. (the hanger is not included in the lease of this home. A privacy fence will be installed to allow owner access to hanger doors from left side of yard)