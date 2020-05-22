All apartments in D'Iberville
D'Iberville, MS
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Rd

11263 Gorenflo Road · (228) 285-0491
Location

11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS 39540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D1 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED!! Located near Promenade Shopping Center, food and entertainment; yet situated in a quiet neighborhood. Swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen on site for unwinding after work or school. Can be rented furnished ($1,500) or unfurnished ($1,350). Large living area with full sized kitchen and dining room. Furnished comes fully stocked with pots, pans, glassware, silverware and cooking utensils, coffee pot, iron and ironing board. Cable, internet, electricity, water and sewer are included in rent. Two queen sized beds, sofa, coffee table and dining table are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11263 Gorenflo Rd have any available units?
11263 Gorenflo Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11263 Gorenflo Rd have?
Some of 11263 Gorenflo Rd's amenities include pool, hot tub, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11263 Gorenflo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11263 Gorenflo Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11263 Gorenflo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11263 Gorenflo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in D'Iberville.
Does 11263 Gorenflo Rd offer parking?
No, 11263 Gorenflo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11263 Gorenflo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11263 Gorenflo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11263 Gorenflo Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11263 Gorenflo Rd has a pool.
Does 11263 Gorenflo Rd have accessible units?
No, 11263 Gorenflo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11263 Gorenflo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11263 Gorenflo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11263 Gorenflo Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11263 Gorenflo Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
