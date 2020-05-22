11263 Gorenflo Rd

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED!! Located near Promenade Shopping Center, food and entertainment; yet situated in a quiet neighborhood. Swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen on site for unwinding after work or school. Can be rented furnished ($1,500) or unfurnished ($1,350). Large living area with full sized kitchen and dining room. Furnished comes fully stocked with pots, pans, glassware, silverware and cooking utensils, coffee pot, iron and ironing board. Cable, internet, electricity, water and sewer are included in rent. Two queen sized beds, sofa, coffee table and dining table are included.