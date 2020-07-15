All apartments in Brandon
2740 E HWY 80 E HWY

2740 Highway 80 · (601) 899-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2740 Highway 80, Brandon, MS 39042

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

2740 Highway 80 East 4 bedrooms, 4 bath farm house on 6 acres. Master bedroom and bath 550 sq.ft (+/-) Master bedroom features 5 ft Anderson windows. 2 car garage and outside garage storage room. Tongue and groove wood throughout much of home. 500 sq. ft. of covered porch. Garden site. Home is a part of the McRae (as in the store) estate dating from when they settled here in 1850. Smokehouse believed to have built in 1851 and story has it that people from Rankin County scraped salt from the floor during the depression. Deer, wild turkey, rabbit and abundance of birdlife in backyard. Blueberry, blood peach, fig, pecan trees. Established Labyrinth under trees. Beekeeper manages small number of beehives. All this, yet easy access: 3/10ths mile to Exit 59 on 1-20 (East Brandon exit) 18.9 miles to UMMC Lawn care provided. Deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY have any available units?
2740 E HWY 80 E HWY has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY have?
Some of 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY currently offering any rent specials?
2740 E HWY 80 E HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY pet-friendly?
No, 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY offer parking?
Yes, 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY offers parking.
Does 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY have a pool?
No, 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY does not have a pool.
Does 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY have accessible units?
No, 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 E HWY 80 E HWY does not have units with air conditioning.
