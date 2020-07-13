24 Apartments for rent in Brandon, MS with pool

/
Last updated July 13 at 07:49am
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,327
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1200 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Last updated July 13 at 07:38am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,005
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1456 sqft
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Last updated July 13 at 07:43am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,189
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Last updated July 13 at 07:46am
4 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 07:41am
4 Units Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$991
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 07:29am
6 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,276
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
19 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,116
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
21 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$799
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:14am
1 Unit Available
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpointe Pkwy Apt 221
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo at The Diplomat 995 square feet Refrigerator included Fireplace Spacious community courtyard with pool Tennis courts on site Washer and dryer included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.
