Home
/
Brandon, MS
/
205 Edgewater Branch Dr
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

205 Edgewater Branch Dr

205 Edgewater Branch Drive · (601) 500-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon, MS 39042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2762df1061 ----
Available Now!

Located in the Sunchase Neighborhood of Brandon sits 205 Edgewater Branch Drive, a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, brick home.
At 1400 sq. ft., this home offers it all. Walking through the front door places you in the foyer that opens to the living room with dark laminate wood floors, fireplace, ceiling fan, and crown molding. The kitchen is a functional galley-style with loads of cupboard space, ceramic tile floors, comes with appliances (refrigerator, stove (electric), dishwasher, and microwave), and opens to the dining area which has great natural light. The laundry room (w/d hookups only) is located just off of the kitchen and has cupboards for added storage.
The Master Suite has a breezy feel to it and features a lovely tray ceiling with fan, walk-in closet, and Master bath. The Master bath has a dual sink vanity with extra storage space, jetted bath, and a separate shower. The other two bedrooms are of decent size with ceiling fans and ample closet space. The second bathroom is a full bath, with a bath/shower combo.
The backyard is perfectly tidy with its wood fence and partially covered patio for those Mississippi summer nights.

Some Pets Allowed.

Monthly Rent: $1400.00
Security Deposit: $1400.00
Contact: 601 500 5353
Damon Wofford Realty LLC

Nearby Schools for this Home Are:
Brandon Elementary
Brandon Middle
Brandon High

12 Month Lease Agreement

Flooring: Hardwood
Last Sold Date: Jun 2018
Last Sold Price: Jun 2018
Rent Sqft: $1.00
Roof Type: Asphalt
Deposit: 1400
Exterior Material: Brick
Floor Size: 1,400 sqft
Foundation Type: Slab
Last Remodel: 2004
Unit Count: 0
Parking: Off street, Attached Garage
Stories: 0
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Other
Pets: Cats, small dogs
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry: No Data

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Edgewater Branch Dr have any available units?
205 Edgewater Branch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, MS.
What amenities does 205 Edgewater Branch Dr have?
Some of 205 Edgewater Branch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Edgewater Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
205 Edgewater Branch Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Edgewater Branch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Edgewater Branch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 205 Edgewater Branch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 205 Edgewater Branch Dr does offer parking.
Does 205 Edgewater Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Edgewater Branch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Edgewater Branch Dr have a pool?
No, 205 Edgewater Branch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 205 Edgewater Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 205 Edgewater Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Edgewater Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Edgewater Branch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Edgewater Branch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Edgewater Branch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
