205 Edgewater Branch Dr

Located in the Sunchase Neighborhood of Brandon sits 205 Edgewater Branch Drive, a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, brick home.

At 1400 sq. ft., this home offers it all. Walking through the front door places you in the foyer that opens to the living room with dark laminate wood floors, fireplace, ceiling fan, and crown molding. The kitchen is a functional galley-style with loads of cupboard space, ceramic tile floors, comes with appliances (refrigerator, stove (electric), dishwasher, and microwave), and opens to the dining area which has great natural light. The laundry room (w/d hookups only) is located just off of the kitchen and has cupboards for added storage.

The Master Suite has a breezy feel to it and features a lovely tray ceiling with fan, walk-in closet, and Master bath. The Master bath has a dual sink vanity with extra storage space, jetted bath, and a separate shower. The other two bedrooms are of decent size with ceiling fans and ample closet space. The second bathroom is a full bath, with a bath/shower combo.

The backyard is perfectly tidy with its wood fence and partially covered patio for those Mississippi summer nights.



Some Pets Allowed.



Monthly Rent: $1400.00

Security Deposit: $1400.00

Contact: 601 500 5353

Damon Wofford Realty LLC



Nearby Schools for this Home Are:

Brandon Elementary

Brandon Middle

Brandon High



12 Month Lease Agreement



Flooring: Hardwood

Last Sold Date: Jun 2018

Last Sold Price: Jun 2018

Rent Sqft: $1.00

Roof Type: Asphalt

Deposit: 1400

Exterior Material: Brick

Floor Size: 1,400 sqft

Foundation Type: Slab

Last Remodel: 2004

Unit Count: 0

Parking: Off street, Attached Garage

Stories: 0

Heating: Forced air

Cooling: Other

Pets: Cats, small dogs

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave

Laundry: No Data