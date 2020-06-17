205 Edgewater Branch Dr

Amenities
Available Now!
Located in the Sunchase Neighborhood of Brandon sits 205 Edgewater Branch Drive, a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, brick home.
At 1400 sq. ft., this home offers it all. Walking through the front door places you in the foyer that opens to the living room with dark laminate wood floors, fireplace, ceiling fan, and crown molding. The kitchen is a functional galley-style with loads of cupboard space, ceramic tile floors, comes with appliances (refrigerator, stove (electric), dishwasher, and microwave), and opens to the dining area which has great natural light. The laundry room (w/d hookups only) is located just off of the kitchen and has cupboards for added storage.
The Master Suite has a breezy feel to it and features a lovely tray ceiling with fan, walk-in closet, and Master bath. The Master bath has a dual sink vanity with extra storage space, jetted bath, and a separate shower. The other two bedrooms are of decent size with ceiling fans and ample closet space. The second bathroom is a full bath, with a bath/shower combo.
The backyard is perfectly tidy with its wood fence and partially covered patio for those Mississippi summer nights.
Some Pets Allowed.
Monthly Rent: $1400.00
Security Deposit: $1400.00
Contact: 601 500 5353
Damon Wofford Realty LLC
Nearby Schools for this Home Are:
Brandon Elementary
Brandon Middle
Brandon High
12 Month Lease Agreement
Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $1.00
Roof Type: Asphalt
Deposit: 1400
Exterior Material: Brick
Floor Size: 1,400 sqft
Foundation Type: Slab
Last Remodel: 2004
Unit Count: 0
Parking: Off street, Attached Garage
Stories: 0
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Other
Pets: Cats, small dogs
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry: No Data