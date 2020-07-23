Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM

10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Biloxi offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute fro... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$867
1150 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 04:48 AM
3 Units Available
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1138 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
143 Pine Grove Ave
143 Pine Grove Avenue, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Pine Grove House - Property Id: 119830 Fully furnished, utilities included, view of the beech from the front porch, this home built in 2016 feels brand new, has all of the finest amenities, and is move-in ready, with no stress,
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 04:53 AM
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1107 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11350 New Orleans Avenue
11350 New Orleans Avenue, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Two bedroom two bath town home. Stained concrete floors and granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Drive
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1584 sqft
Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Texas Ave
307 Texas Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
This property IS NOT SECTION 8 housing. Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Both Bedrooms And Two Baths Are Upstairs And Half Bath Is Downstairs. Deposit is one months rent. Please make an appointment to show with listing office.
Results within 10 miles of Biloxi

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
City Guide for Biloxi, MS

“Down around Biloxi / pretty girls are dancing in the sea / They all look like sisters in the ocean / The boy will fill his pail with salty water / and the storms will blow off towards New Orleans.” (-Jimmy Buffett, “Biloxi”)

If you like subtropical weather – we're talking warm, wet winters with an almost zero chance of snow and hot, humid summers – Biloxi, Mississippi has what you need. Home to more than 50,000 people and boasting eight casinos, Biloxi has a bustling tourism industry and is also home to the Keesler Air Force Base. Located right next to Gulfport, Biloxi is the smaller of the two cities and is situated directly on the Mississippi sound with barrier islands out into the Gulf of Mexico, making it vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Biloxi, MS

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Biloxi offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Biloxi offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Biloxi. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

