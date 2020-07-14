Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub accessible elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse community garden courtyard fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Ideally located at the doorstep of Downtown Clayton, Vanguard Crossing is a premier apartment community close to everything you love about living in St. Louis. With easy access to I-170, you are just minutes from Downtown Clayton and the desirable neighborhood of Ladue. Experience exclusive shops, restaurants and unlimited entertainment options all within a mile of your front door.



Feel like staying in? Our abundant amenities will have you perfectly content at home. Enjoy our gourmet Starbucks coffee from our lobby or take up a game of pool or cards in our game room. Hit the fully-equipped fitness center, featuring the fitness MIRROR, before taking a relaxing dip in the salt water pool. Lounge poolside under a shady cabana or meet up with friends at the outdoor kitchen or wine tasting room.



All of this and we haven’t even mentioned the life you’ll experience behind your front door. Our one, two and three-bedroom floorplans feature designer accents such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, bathroom vanity t.v. mirror, heated towel bar and full size washers and dryers in unit. Our pet-friendly community even has a pet park where your furry friend can run unleashed and a pet spa for unconditional pampering. We spoil your cars too with our indoor parking garage, car wash, charging stations and close proximity to major employers like Boeing, Centene, BJC, Washington University, Emerson Electric and Express Scripts and quick access to Lambert St. Louis International Airport. If you’re still reading, what are you waiting for? Call today to schedule your tour. You’ll be glad you did.