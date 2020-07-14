All apartments in University City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

Vanguard Crossing

8342 Delcrest Dr · (314) 312-0557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Call to schedule a self guided tour of the property. Move in SPECIAL up to $1000 off on a 12 month lease term.
Location

8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO 63124
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 242 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,434

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$1,440

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 342 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,448

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 139 · Avail. now

$1,980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,510

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vanguard Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Ideally located at the doorstep of Downtown Clayton, Vanguard Crossing is a premier apartment community close to everything you love about living in St. Louis. With easy access to I-170, you are just minutes from Downtown Clayton and the desirable neighborhood of Ladue. Experience exclusive shops, restaurants and unlimited entertainment options all within a mile of your front door.

Feel like staying in? Our abundant amenities will have you perfectly content at home. Enjoy our gourmet Starbucks coffee from our lobby or take up a game of pool or cards in our game room. Hit the fully-equipped fitness center, featuring the fitness MIRROR, before taking a relaxing dip in the salt water pool. Lounge poolside under a shady cabana or meet up with friends at the outdoor kitchen or wine tasting room.

All of this and we haven’t even mentioned the life you’ll experience behind your front door. Our one, two and three-bedroom floorplans feature designer accents such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, bathroom vanity t.v. mirror, heated towel bar and full size washers and dryers in unit. Our pet-friendly community even has a pet park where your furry friend can run unleashed and a pet spa for unconditional pampering. We spoil your cars too with our indoor parking garage, car wash, charging stations and close proximity to major employers like Boeing, Centene, BJC, Washington University, Emerson Electric and Express Scripts and quick access to Lambert St. Louis International Airport. If you’re still reading, what are you waiting for? Call today to schedule your tour. You’ll be glad you did.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per person
Deposit: $300 security deposit
Additional: Valet trash: $22/month, Trash Fees: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vanguard Crossing have any available units?
Vanguard Crossing has 18 units available starting at $1,434 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vanguard Crossing have?
Some of Vanguard Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vanguard Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Vanguard Crossing is offering the following rent specials: Call to schedule a self guided tour of the property. Move in SPECIAL up to $1000 off on a 12 month lease term.
Is Vanguard Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Vanguard Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Vanguard Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Vanguard Crossing offers parking.
Does Vanguard Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vanguard Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vanguard Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Vanguard Crossing has a pool.
Does Vanguard Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Vanguard Crossing has accessible units.
Does Vanguard Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vanguard Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Vanguard Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vanguard Crossing has units with air conditioning.
