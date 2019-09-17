134 Roller Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0488e260de ---- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Duplex with all the comforts of life!



The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and countertop space, perfect for all your cooking needs.



The bedrooms offer ample space, great closets and lots of natural light. The full bathrooms are very comfortable and offer a bathtub/shower combination.



This duplex comes with a 2-car garage, washer/dryer hook-ups and a yard.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. HomeRiver Group Kansas City



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1400.00 breaks down as follows:

Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $950.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1375 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1369 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/1 House Number: 134 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 3