Home
/
Tracy, MO
/
134 Roller Ct
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

134 Roller Ct

134 Roller Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

134 Roller Ct, Tracy, MO 64079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0488e260de ---- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Duplex with all the comforts of life!

The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and countertop space, perfect for all your cooking needs.

The bedrooms offer ample space, great closets and lots of natural light. The full bathrooms are very comfortable and offer a bathtub/shower combination.

This duplex comes with a 2-car garage, washer/dryer hook-ups and a yard.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. HomeRiver Group Kansas City

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1400.00 breaks down as follows:
Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $950.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1375 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: N/A Nearest Cross Street: HWY 273 Square Footage: 1369 Virtual Tour: Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/1 House Number: 134 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Walk In Shower Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Roller Ct have any available units?
134 Roller Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracy, MO.
What amenities does 134 Roller Ct have?
Some of 134 Roller Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Roller Ct currently offering any rent specials?
134 Roller Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Roller Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Roller Ct is pet friendly.
Does 134 Roller Ct offer parking?
Yes, 134 Roller Ct offers parking.
Does 134 Roller Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Roller Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Roller Ct have a pool?
No, 134 Roller Ct does not have a pool.
Does 134 Roller Ct have accessible units?
No, 134 Roller Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Roller Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Roller Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Roller Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Roller Ct has units with air conditioning.
