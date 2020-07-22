Apartment List
241 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sugar Creek, MO

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Sugar Creek should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10417 E Gill Street
10417 Gill Street, Sugar Creek, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
10417 E Gill St - 10417 E Gill St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Sugar Creek, MO! -2 bed -1 bath -W/D Connections -Carpet -Dishwasher -Basement Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit). We DO NOT accept Section 8.

1 of 17

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Ridge Drive
405 Ridge Drive, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
920 N High St
920 North High Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1133 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home is located at 920 N High St in the quiet town of Sugar Creek. A video walk through of the property can be seen here: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
11804 Felton St.
11804 Felton Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
960 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - Located just north of Hwy 24 in Sugar Creek, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is not ready for a new resident! This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with tons of room for the
1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carlisle
910 S Appleton Ave
910 Appleton Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
910 S Appleton Ave Independence, MO 64054 Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1409 North Ponca Drive
1409 North Ponca Street, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1104 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Cler-Mont
833 North Ponca Drive
833 North Ponca Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1246 sqft
Super cute 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Split Entry! Featuring new flooring throughout and the kitchen has been recently updated w/new cabinets, counter tops & sink/faucet. Front yard has deck, a great place to enjoy a cool drink after a long day of work.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 North Ponca Drive
1509 North Ponca Street, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1150 sqft
This 3 bdrm, 1 bath split entry is full of improvements for you to enjoy. Including new flooring, paint and light fixtures as well as stainless steel appliances. Not to mention the newer thermal windows. Large fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
15304 E Swearingen Road
15304 Swearingen Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1363 sqft
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Bundschu
520 N. Crysler Avenue
520 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
AVAILABLE - 4 bed 2 bath in Independence - Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Independence.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1601 Concord Court
1601 Concord Court, Jackson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately! Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1918 N Whitney Road
1918 North Whitney Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
REDUCED: Independence Area 3 BDR/2 BTH - *Move In Special!* - *HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN WITHIN 15 DAYS!* Check out this Newly Remodeled 3 bdr 2 bath show stopping home. Luscious counter space, all appliances included.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$801
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South India Mound
319 Kensington
319 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/25/20 All the character - Property Id: 323507 All the character! And beautiful. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with all the character. New carpet! New kitchen and finishes! Home will be ready the week of 7/26/2020.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Benton
815 S Leslie Ave.
815 South Leslie Street, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
New Construction 4 Bed 2 Bath Rental Home - This brand new construction, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home, is located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. in Independence.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley View
127 S Queen Ridge Dr
127 Queen Ridge Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1466 sqft
127 S Queen Ridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Independence Home-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cunningham Ridge
3500 Hunter Ave
3500 Hunter Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
888 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in private driveway - Cute secluded 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent SOON! This home features a large living room, eat in kitchen, and a full basement for extra storage with easy access to attached one car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanthorn
616 E Angus Street
616 East Angus Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Super Cute 3 Bedroom available SOON! This exceptionally updated home features: carpet, ceiling fans, updated kitchen lots of cabinet space, and fenced yard perfect for summer entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
2409 S Crescent Ave
2409 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch available SOON! Nicely remodeled home, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Sugar Creek, MO

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Sugar Creek should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Sugar Creek may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Sugar Creek. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

