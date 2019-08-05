3903 North Union Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN YOUR LEASE AND MOVE IN BEFORE DEC 31 AND PAY ONLY $20.00 RENT AND GET HALF OFF RENT IN JANUARY!!

This home was recently renovated by Conrex. Multiple levels, stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures throughout. Large fenced in backyard with shed. Apply now to be approved and move in ASAP!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-788-6957 or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-788-6957 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.