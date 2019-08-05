All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

3903 North Union Street

3903 North Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

3903 North Union Street, Sugar Creek, MO 64050

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN YOUR LEASE AND MOVE IN BEFORE DEC 31 AND PAY ONLY $20.00 RENT AND GET HALF OFF RENT IN JANUARY!!
This home was recently renovated by Conrex. Multiple levels, stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures throughout. Large fenced in backyard with shed. Apply now to be approved and move in ASAP!
Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-788-6957 or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-788-6957 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 North Union Street have any available units?
3903 North Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
Is 3903 North Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
3903 North Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 North Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3903 North Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 3903 North Union Street offer parking?
No, 3903 North Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 3903 North Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 North Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 North Union Street have a pool?
No, 3903 North Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 3903 North Union Street have accessible units?
No, 3903 North Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 North Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 North Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 North Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3903 North Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
