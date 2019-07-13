All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

11539 Lexington Avenue

11539 E Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11539 E Lexington Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5278a2d078 ---- You\'ll like this first floor apartment located near grocery stores with easy highway access. This unit is carpeted for warmth during the cooler months. We like the roomy kitchen big enough for a table and the storage space in the laundry room. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *1 pet welcome (fees apply) *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11539 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
11539 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 11539 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 11539 Lexington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11539 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11539 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11539 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11539 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11539 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 11539 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11539 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11539 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11539 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 11539 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11539 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11539 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11539 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11539 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11539 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11539 Lexington Avenue has units with air conditioning.

