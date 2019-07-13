11539 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5278a2d078 ---- You\'ll like this first floor apartment located near grocery stores with easy highway access. This unit is carpeted for warmth during the cooler months. We like the roomy kitchen big enough for a table and the storage space in the laundry room. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *1 pet welcome (fees apply) *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!