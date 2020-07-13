Apartment List
MO
/
st peters
/
apartments with parking
110 Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Peters apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
20 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$941
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
9 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.

1 Unit Available
214 Saravalle Drive
214 Saravalle Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Main Floor Garden Condo - So Cute!! - This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath main floor corner garden condo in Bella Vista is sure to please! Bright, airy and open floor plan with plenty of features. Newer carpet and paint.

1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

1 Unit Available
Highlands
801 Glencorse Drive
801 Glencorse Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2612 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 3.5; Square footage: 2165; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $2000.00; IMRID24514

1 Unit Available
1832 Piedmont Ct
1832 Piedmont Cir, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1130 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters. Open floor plan, warm wood flooring throughout the main living areas.

1 Unit Available
4223 Capri Way
4223 Capri Way, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Top Floor Condo with One Car Garage - Fantastic location at 94/Page Extension and Mid Rivers! Water, sewer, and trash included - you only pay electric! This top level condo includes a private one car garage! Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted

1 Unit Available
7420 Mexico Road
7420 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1721 sqft
This home has been totally renovated starting from the floors up. All new kitchen cabinets and plumbing. a new range/oven, dishwasher and microwave will be installed for Lessee.

1 Unit Available
60 Gailwood Drive
60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$742
3850 sqft
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW! Lease rate is only $12.

1 Unit Available
2292 Highland Hill
2292 Highland Hill Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Perfectly located 2 bed, 1 bath unit. Unit is all electric with private washer/dryer hook ups located in the downstairs storage locker. This 888 sqft unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, access to subdivision pool, and free trash service.

1 Unit Available
1232 Jungermann Road
1232 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,890
6480 sqft
Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.

1 Unit Available
1234 Jungermann Road
1234 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,620
1620 sqft
Unit 1234 is a 1,620 sf lower level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, break room with a kitchenette, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.

1 Unit Available
123 Calwood Drive
123 Calwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
WOW! Don't miss this stunning, open and spacious ranch home in St. Peters! Four bedrooms and three full baths, including a massive finished basement. New carpeting throughout. Vaulted ceilings, fenced-in yard, and 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of St. Peters
25 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$870
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
8 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
2 Units Available
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1660 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

1 Unit Available
2 Amber Ridge Court
2 Amber Ridge Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1396 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
108 Pearl Vista Court
108 Pearl Vista Ct, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1279 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL HOME! - This home is available for rent for $1600/month.

1 Unit Available
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Chris Court
1 Chris Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
This beautiful ranch style home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the main level. The corner lot offers mature trees and flower beds. Master bedroom offers his and her closets and private bathroom.

1 Unit Available
58 Fountainview Drive
58 Fountainview Drive, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3178 sqft
Spacious 3,100+sqft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St. Charles available for lease mid-July! Tenant occupied; will need advance notice to schedule viewing. The entryway is flanked by a bright formal dining room and an office space/family room.

1 Unit Available
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of St. Peters
$
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Peters, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Peters apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

