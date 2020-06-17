All apartments in St. John
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

3723 Connor Ave

3723 Connor Avenue · (573) 410-4857
Location

3723 Connor Avenue, St. John, MO 63121
Bel-Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,477 sqft living space. Vinyl earth toned siding. All new Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring. Wide door leading to the back deck towards the spacious fenced backyard. Comes with all brand new stainless steel appliances and a lot of updates. Pet friendly! Breed restrictions subject to municipality laws. No pet deposit. $25 pet fee per month per pet.

Call today to schedule an early viewing!

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Connor Ave have any available units?
3723 Connor Ave has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3723 Connor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Connor Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Connor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Connor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Connor Ave offer parking?
No, 3723 Connor Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Connor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Connor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Connor Ave have a pool?
No, 3723 Connor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Connor Ave have accessible units?
No, 3723 Connor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Connor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Connor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Connor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 Connor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
