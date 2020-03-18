All apartments in St. Charles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

619 Boschert Dr

619 Boschert Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

619 Boschert Drive, St. Charles, MO 63301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
Located in the prestigious Shoal Creek community of Kansas City and only responsibleents away from major highways including 152, 35, and 435, WildOak puts you in the center of Clay county living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown KC and entertainment destinations including Zona Rosa, Liberty Commons, and The Legends. WildOak Apartment Homes is also located just minutes away from major area employers including Cerner, North Kansas City Hospital, Hallmark, and Ford as well as numerous institutions of higher education such as William Jewell.

The community offers five distinct floor plans designed around your needs and an abundance of amenities including newly renovated apartment homes with modern touches and a clubhouse complete with a fitness center, business center, basketball court, sand volleyball, and 3 swimming pool for relaxing summer days. Call today for a personalized tour and see why our residents love calling our community home! Please remember that anyone over the age of 18 who will be touring our community will need to have a photo id.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Boschert Dr have any available units?
619 Boschert Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Boschert Dr have?
Some of 619 Boschert Dr's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Boschert Dr currently offering any rent specials?
619 Boschert Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Boschert Dr pet-friendly?
No, 619 Boschert Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles.
Does 619 Boschert Dr offer parking?
No, 619 Boschert Dr does not offer parking.
Does 619 Boschert Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Boschert Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Boschert Dr have a pool?
Yes, 619 Boschert Dr has a pool.
Does 619 Boschert Dr have accessible units?
No, 619 Boschert Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Boschert Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Boschert Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
