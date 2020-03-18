619 Boschert Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool volleyball court

Located in the prestigious Shoal Creek community of Kansas City and only responsibleents away from major highways including 152, 35, and 435, WildOak puts you in the center of Clay county living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown KC and entertainment destinations including Zona Rosa, Liberty Commons, and The Legends. WildOak Apartment Homes is also located just minutes away from major area employers including Cerner, North Kansas City Hospital, Hallmark, and Ford as well as numerous institutions of higher education such as William Jewell.



The community offers five distinct floor plans designed around your needs and an abundance of amenities including newly renovated apartment homes with modern touches and a clubhouse complete with a fitness center, business center, basketball court, sand volleyball, and 3 swimming pool for relaxing summer days. Call today for a personalized tour and see why our residents love calling our community home! Please remember that anyone over the age of 18 who will be touring our community will need to have a photo id.