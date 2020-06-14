143 Apartments for rent in St. Ann, MO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Ann renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
132 Constance Court
132 Constance Court, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
952 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Results within 1 mile of St. Ann

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
9423 Muriel Ave.
9423 Muriel Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1209 sqft
Beautiful home in Woodson Terrace, 3 bed 1 bath - Enjoy rustic farmhouse aesthetic along with convenient location, right in the heart of St. Louis County.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3403 Wismer Road
3403 Wismer Road, Breckenridge Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
705 sqft
Cute and convenient 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Nice wood floors and huge bedrooms make this property a gem! Washer dryer hook-ups available in the basement, but washer and dryer are not provided
Results within 5 miles of St. Ann
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$640
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
University City
21 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
114 Paul Ave RVA-063
114 Paul Ave, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
875 sqft
114 Paul Ave ~ Spacious Ferguson Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 3BD/1BA, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, shed, partially fenced back yard, near the interstates, shopping, school districts and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Overland
1 Unit Available
9459 Midland Blvd
9459 Midland Boulevard, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1100 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom house in Overland! - This two bedroom, single family home, offers a large yard, hardwood floors, central air, plus a bonus room off of the kitchen. There is a recently updated bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
809 Arline Ave
809 Arline Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
970 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Ferguson. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, large backyard, double driveway, and bonus room off the master. If you would like to view the property please visit us at 8006 Gravois, St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
8519 Katherine Avenue
8519 Katharine Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
901 sqft
8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! Property is available to view NOW! This home has 901 sq.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
1 Unit Available
652 Emerson Road
652 Emerson Road, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1017 sqft
Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8212 DAVENPORT
8212 Davenport Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath home locates in Berkeley! Fresh paint, hardwoods throughout, basement for storage! Off street parking Close to parks and public transportation Section 8 welcome! No pets $30 application fee per adult
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in St. Ann, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Ann renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

