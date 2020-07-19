All apartments in Spanish Lake
Home
/
Spanish Lake, MO
/
820 Laredo Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 PM

820 Laredo Avenue

820 Laredo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with fenced back yard. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property. Don’t get scammed!

Apply Online at:
https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent
Please Contact Property Manager at:
jreap@con-rex.com
314-396-2890 Ext 2801
Google Text: 314-325-9498

This home is not available for Section 8 vouchers.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Laredo Avenue have any available units?
820 Laredo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanish Lake, MO.
Is 820 Laredo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 Laredo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Laredo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Laredo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 820 Laredo Avenue offer parking?
No, 820 Laredo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 820 Laredo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Laredo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Laredo Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 Laredo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 Laredo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 Laredo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Laredo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Laredo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Laredo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Laredo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
