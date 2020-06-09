All apartments in Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.

1010 Lakeview Avenue · (314) 675-0470
Location

1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 Lakeview Dr. · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator. There is also a warm and inviting living room that leads to the kitchen and then to the back addition. There is a deck off the back of the home as well as an over-sized 2 car garage out back.

This is a NON SMOKING HOME.

Call Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment today! 314-675-0470 ext 825

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.

- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy
- Pets over 25 pounds: $500 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

(RLNE5694688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

