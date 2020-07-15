Apartment List
/
MO
/
smithville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:16 PM

68 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Smithville, MO

Finding an apartment in Smithville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
412 Maple Avenue
412 Maple Avenue, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1162 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
13212 Forest Oaks Drive
13212 Forest Oaks Drive, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2091 sqft
Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1107 Sunflower St
1107 Sunflower St, Smithville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2100 sqft
Another Great Listing From Diana Lawson And Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15. Newer home in Smithville! Walking distance to new elementary school. Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
15124 Kelly Drive
15124 Kelly Drive, Smithville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Kelly Drive - Property Id: 278304 2 bdrm, 2 ba, 2 car garage townhouse, with possible 3rd bedroom or hobby room on lower level. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room and Master bdrm. Master bdrm has bath & walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville

1 of 25

Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1988 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
30 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$785
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
12 Units Available
Sherrydale
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 23 at 02:53 PM
$
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Heights
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated November 14 at 01:31 AM
Contact for Availability
Sherrydale
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$974
1110 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook Heights
10110 North Wyandotte Street
10110 North Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook Heights
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11256 N Madison Avenue
11256 North Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2116 sqft
Another great property by Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing team! This Spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and is over 2000 sqft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Nashua
11536 North Woodland Avenue
11536 North Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1996 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1601 North East 124th St
1601 NE 124th St, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2239 sqft
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team, Smithville High School.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Walnut
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
99 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
39 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$980
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
16 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Platte Ridge
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,078
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
39 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Stormy Acres
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$957
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Smithville, MO

Finding an apartment in Smithville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Smithville 2 BedroomsSmithville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmithville 3 BedroomsSmithville Apartments with Balconies
Smithville Apartments with GaragesSmithville Apartments with GymsSmithville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmithville Apartments with Parking
Smithville Apartments with PoolsSmithville Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmithville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOPlatte City, MOKearney, MO
North Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGardner, KSSpring Hill, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City