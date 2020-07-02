9604 E 67th Terr

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

AVAILABLE SOON! 4 bedroom, 3 FULL Bathroom Raytown Area - Fully renovated kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and finished basement available 4/6! This 4 bedroom, 3 FULL Bathroom home in Raytown school district will not last long. Large in backyard perfect for the family pets! Your new home is waiting for you so don't hesitate or you'll surely miss out!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5669151)