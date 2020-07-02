All apartments in Raytown
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

9604 E 67th Terr

9604 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9604 East 67th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE SOON! 4 bedroom, 3 FULL Bathroom Raytown Area - Fully renovated kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and finished basement available 4/6! This 4 bedroom, 3 FULL Bathroom home in Raytown school district will not last long. Large in backyard perfect for the family pets! Your new home is waiting for you so don't hesitate or you'll surely miss out!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5669151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 E 67th Terr have any available units?
9604 E 67th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9604 E 67th Terr have?
Some of 9604 E 67th Terr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9604 E 67th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
9604 E 67th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 E 67th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9604 E 67th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 9604 E 67th Terr offer parking?
No, 9604 E 67th Terr does not offer parking.
Does 9604 E 67th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9604 E 67th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 E 67th Terr have a pool?
No, 9604 E 67th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 9604 E 67th Terr have accessible units?
No, 9604 E 67th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 E 67th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9604 E 67th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9604 E 67th Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9604 E 67th Terr does not have units with air conditioning.

