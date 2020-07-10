All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9301 East 69th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9301 East 69th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9301 East 69th Terrace

9301 East 69th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9301 East 69th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Raytown has tons of room! Large open living room with stunning hard wood floors. Gorgeous entry area leads out to screened back porch. Living room flows straight into large formal dining area. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, great for storage, and lots of counter space! Built-in dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator! All three bedrooms are a very generous size and master bedroom has half bath.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $845, Available 8/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 East 69th Terrace have any available units?
9301 East 69th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9301 East 69th Terrace have?
Some of 9301 East 69th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 East 69th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9301 East 69th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 East 69th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9301 East 69th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9301 East 69th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9301 East 69th Terrace offers parking.
Does 9301 East 69th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 East 69th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 East 69th Terrace have a pool?
No, 9301 East 69th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9301 East 69th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9301 East 69th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 East 69th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9301 East 69th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 East 69th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 East 69th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City