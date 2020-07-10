9301 East 69th Terrace

Amenities
This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Raytown has tons of room! Large open living room with stunning hard wood floors. Gorgeous entry area leads out to screened back porch. Living room flows straight into large formal dining area. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, great for storage, and lots of counter space! Built-in dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator! All three bedrooms are a very generous size and master bedroom has half bath.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $845, Available 8/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.