9117 East 72nd Terrace

Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 off January Rent!
You really must come and see this beautiful 3 Bedroom
2 Bath home that has been recently updated and is now ready for new tenants!
Featuring a beautiful open concept main living space with stunning hardwood flooring and updated lighting throughout. This home has also received all new windows, which will surely help with utility costs!
All 3 bedrooms are located to the right side of the home, along with 1 bathroom. The other full bath is located off the kitchen/laundry room.
There is also a great yard and tons of additional storage space in the garage.
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Voepel Property Mgmt.
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.