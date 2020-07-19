All apartments in Raytown
9117 East 72nd Terrace
9117 East 72nd Terrace

9117 East 72nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9117 East 72nd Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 off January Rent! 

You really must come and see this beautiful 3 Bedroom
2 Bath home that has been recently updated and is now ready for new tenants!

Featuring a beautiful open concept main living space with stunning hardwood flooring and updated lighting throughout. This home has also received all new windows, which will surely help with utility costs!

All 3 bedrooms are located to the right side of the home, along with 1 bathroom. The other full bath is located off the kitchen/laundry room.

There is also a great yard and tons of additional storage space in the garage.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Mgmt.
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 East 72nd Terrace have any available units?
9117 East 72nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9117 East 72nd Terrace have?
Some of 9117 East 72nd Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 East 72nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9117 East 72nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 East 72nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9117 East 72nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9117 East 72nd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9117 East 72nd Terrace offers parking.
Does 9117 East 72nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 East 72nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 East 72nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 9117 East 72nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9117 East 72nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9117 East 72nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 East 72nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9117 East 72nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9117 East 72nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9117 East 72nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
