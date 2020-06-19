All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
8529 Elm Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:51 PM

8529 Elm Avenue

8529 Elm Avenue · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8529 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Peaceful 3 bdrm, 1.5 ranch home with fresh paint and large fenced yard. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. You'll enjoy the open floor plan with natural light and comfort. The huge kitchen is complete with appliances and offers a eat in area perfect for you, your family and friends to enjoy Sunday dinner in. This home is just minutes from Cerner campus, highway access, schools and shopping. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Elm Avenue have any available units?
8529 Elm Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8529 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Elm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Elm Avenue offer parking?
No, 8529 Elm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8529 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 8529 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8529 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8529 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8529 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
