Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7329 Ash Ave

7329 Ash Avenue · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7329 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7329 Ash Ave · Avail. now

$1,050

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Four Bedroom Home in Raytown-AVAILABLE SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2017525?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!
Great house in quiet Raytown neighborhood! Split entry with kitchen, laundry, family room and dining room are all on the first level. Walkout to back yard patio. Living room and bedrooms on second level. Two fireplaces, wood floors, ceiling fans, spacious two car garage, plus a storage shed in the back.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5895578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7329 Ash Ave have any available units?
7329 Ash Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7329 Ash Ave have?
Some of 7329 Ash Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7329 Ash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7329 Ash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7329 Ash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7329 Ash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7329 Ash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7329 Ash Ave offers parking.
Does 7329 Ash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7329 Ash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7329 Ash Ave have a pool?
No, 7329 Ash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7329 Ash Ave have accessible units?
No, 7329 Ash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7329 Ash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7329 Ash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7329 Ash Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7329 Ash Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
