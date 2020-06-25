All apartments in Raytown
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

7203 Ralston Ave

7203 Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7203 Ralston Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - https://renter.rently.com/properties/916588?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home has been recently updated with new carpet and vinyl, fresh paint on walls and cabinets, and a large unfinished finished basement. Kitchen has bright white cabinets and built-in bench seat with under seat storage, all kitchen appliances included, and a walk-out to the deck that look over a large backyard. All three rooms are good size and have closets. Full bathroom upstairs with tub and shower. Basement could be very usable as two extra rooms, with second utility bath, and very large storage area. One car garage with remote opener. Central AC and Heat. Fenced in back yard, with separate animal area and large storage shed.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4821121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7203 Ralston Ave have any available units?
7203 Ralston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7203 Ralston Ave have?
Some of 7203 Ralston Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7203 Ralston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Ralston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Ralston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7203 Ralston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7203 Ralston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7203 Ralston Ave offers parking.
Does 7203 Ralston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 Ralston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Ralston Ave have a pool?
No, 7203 Ralston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7203 Ralston Ave have accessible units?
No, 7203 Ralston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Ralston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Ralston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7203 Ralston Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7203 Ralston Ave has units with air conditioning.
