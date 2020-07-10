6492 Blue Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

You simply must see this brick 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Raytown, MO. Conveniently located near highway access and retail in a well established neighborhood. Beautiful, large living room that opens into the eat-in Kitchen. Very large deck located off the Kitchen. New carpet throughout. Fully finished basement with recreation room, office or den and a bathroom. One car garage with opener.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.