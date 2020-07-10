6432 Overton Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy little house is perfect for a starter home, or for a nice home to retire in. Includes stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Bonus room off of the kitchen. Basement has lot's of room for storage. Big double driveway for parking off street. Enjoy the big FENCED yard with outdoor storage shed & nice shade trees plus plenty of room for a garden.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small (under 20 lbs.) pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $725, Available 7/26/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.