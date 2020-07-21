All apartments in Raytown
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

6111 Harris Avenue

Location

6111 Harris Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Placed in a park like setting, with .4 acres to enjoy your own piece of the American Dream. Home has a wonderful deck looking out over a fenced backyard with plenty of area to play but still feels like your own private retreat. Nice sun-room on the back of the home perfect for morning coffee, relaxing with a good book, or close the french doors to the home and watch the game while you grill on the deck. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Harris Avenue have any available units?
6111 Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6111 Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 Harris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6111 Harris Avenue offer parking?
No, 6111 Harris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6111 Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Harris Avenue have a pool?
No, 6111 Harris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6111 Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6111 Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6111 Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 Harris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 Harris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
