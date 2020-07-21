6111 Harris Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Placed in a park like setting, with .4 acres to enjoy your own piece of the American Dream. Home has a wonderful deck looking out over a fenced backyard with plenty of area to play but still feels like your own private retreat. Nice sun-room on the back of the home perfect for morning coffee, relaxing with a good book, or close the french doors to the home and watch the game while you grill on the deck. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.