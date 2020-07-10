All apartments in Raytown
5135 Blue Ridge Blvd
5135 Blue Ridge Blvd

5135 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5135 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e49f7b207b ---- Completely updated 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Features kitchen with granite countertops, large living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and bonus room on the main level and 2 more bedrooms and full bath on second floor, all new flooring and paint throughout, large back yard and 1 car garage. Large unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 3 Bath Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd have any available units?
5135 Blue Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd have?
Some of 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Blue Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd offers parking.
Does 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5135 Blue Ridge Blvd has units with air conditioning.

