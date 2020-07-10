5135 Blue Ridge Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e49f7b207b ---- Completely updated 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Features kitchen with granite countertops, large living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and bonus room on the main level and 2 more bedrooms and full bath on second floor, all new flooring and paint throughout, large back yard and 1 car garage. Large unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 3 Bath Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups