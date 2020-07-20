All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 11705 East 51 Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
11705 East 51 Street South
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

11705 East 51 Street South

11705 E 51st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11705 E 51st St, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so cute! Kitchen has black appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite countertops. Unfinished basement included HVAC & washer/ dryer hookups. Walkout kitchen with small deck. Fenced yard and a 1 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 East 51 Street South have any available units?
11705 East 51 Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11705 East 51 Street South have?
Some of 11705 East 51 Street South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 East 51 Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11705 East 51 Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 East 51 Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11705 East 51 Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11705 East 51 Street South offer parking?
Yes, 11705 East 51 Street South offers parking.
Does 11705 East 51 Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11705 East 51 Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 East 51 Street South have a pool?
No, 11705 East 51 Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11705 East 51 Street South have accessible units?
No, 11705 East 51 Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 East 51 Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11705 East 51 Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11705 East 51 Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11705 East 51 Street South has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRaytown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Raytown Apartments with BalconiesRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City