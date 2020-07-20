11705 East 51 Street South

Amenities
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so cute! Kitchen has black appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite countertops. Unfinished basement included HVAC & washer/ dryer hookups. Walkout kitchen with small deck. Fenced yard and a 1 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.