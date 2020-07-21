11016 East 56th Terrace

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.This home which has been recently renovated is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This house also has a great enclosed back patio overlooking a spacious backyard with beautiful trees.This house is in a great location in Raytown, it is close to schools and plenty of shopping and food. Come check out this house today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.