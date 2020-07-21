All apartments in Raytown
11016 East 56th Terrace

11016 East 56th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11016 East 56th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.This home which has been recently renovated is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This house also has a great enclosed back patio overlooking a spacious backyard with beautiful trees.This house is in a great location in Raytown, it is close to schools and plenty of shopping and food. Come check out this house today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11016 East 56th Terrace have any available units?
11016 East 56th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11016 East 56th Terrace have?
Some of 11016 East 56th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11016 East 56th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11016 East 56th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11016 East 56th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11016 East 56th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11016 East 56th Terrace offer parking?
No, 11016 East 56th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11016 East 56th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11016 East 56th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11016 East 56th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11016 East 56th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11016 East 56th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11016 East 56th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11016 East 56th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11016 East 56th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11016 East 56th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11016 East 56th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
