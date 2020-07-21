11016 East 56th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.This home which has been recently renovated is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This house also has a great enclosed back patio overlooking a spacious backyard with beautiful trees.This house is in a great location in Raytown, it is close to schools and plenty of shopping and food. Come check out this house today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Contact us to schedule a showing.