10512 E 60th Terrace
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

10512 E 60th Terrace

10512 East 60th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10512 East 60th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***. 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This property has been nicely updated and is now ready for new tenants!

Beautiful hardwood flooring, huge windows in the main living space, a separate dining room and a nicely appointed kitchen are just some of the selling points for this great rental home.

Each of the 3 bedrooms features hardwood flooring, and a great layout, perfect for any growing family.

The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, stunning countertops, and stainless under-mount sink. The backyard is fully fenced and offers additional storage with 2 separate outbuildings.

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE3973512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 E 60th Terrace have any available units?
10512 E 60th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10512 E 60th Terrace have?
Some of 10512 E 60th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 E 60th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10512 E 60th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 E 60th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 E 60th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10512 E 60th Terrace offer parking?
No, 10512 E 60th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10512 E 60th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 E 60th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 E 60th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10512 E 60th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10512 E 60th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10512 E 60th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 E 60th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 E 60th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 E 60th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 E 60th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
