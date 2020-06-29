10512 E 60th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***. 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This property has been nicely updated and is now ready for new tenants!



Beautiful hardwood flooring, huge windows in the main living space, a separate dining room and a nicely appointed kitchen are just some of the selling points for this great rental home.



Each of the 3 bedrooms features hardwood flooring, and a great layout, perfect for any growing family.



The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, stunning countertops, and stainless under-mount sink. The backyard is fully fenced and offers additional storage with 2 separate outbuildings.



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



