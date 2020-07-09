10106 East 79th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138 Raytown
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/685659
The glow of refinished hardwood floors and updated granite kitchen warms up this 3 bed 1.5 bath home in the heart of Raytown. Fenced lot perfect for roaming family or pets. Tree lined streets create a cozy quiet neighborhood.
Save time on your commute with less than 1 mile to Hwy 350. Get all your errands done with Wal-Mart and HyVee just down the street. Cheer on our hometown teams with Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums just a few miles up the road.
Initial deposit is $1195. Your furry friends are welcome here! After initial $300 cleaning fee your pets pay $25/month rent.
Applicant Criteria 1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent 2. Clean background check 3. No prior evictions ** Section 8 not accepted This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10106 East 79th Terrace have any available units?
10106 East 79th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10106 East 79th Terrace have?
Some of 10106 East 79th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 East 79th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10106 East 79th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 East 79th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10106 East 79th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10106 East 79th Terrace offer parking?
No, 10106 East 79th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10106 East 79th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 East 79th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 East 79th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10106 East 79th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10106 East 79th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10106 East 79th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 East 79th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 East 79th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10106 East 79th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10106 East 79th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)