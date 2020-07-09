10106 East 79th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

The glow of refinished hardwood floors and updated granite kitchen warms up this 3 bed 1.5 bath home in the heart of Raytown. Fenced lot perfect for roaming family or pets. Tree lined streets create a cozy quiet neighborhood.



Save time on your commute with less than 1 mile to Hwy 350. Get all your errands done with Wal-Mart and HyVee just down the street. Cheer on our hometown teams with Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums just a few miles up the road.



Initial deposit is $1195. Your furry friends are welcome here! After initial $300 cleaning fee your pets pay $25/month rent.



Applicant Criteria

1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent

2. Clean background check

3. No prior evictions

** Section 8 not accepted

