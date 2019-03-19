All apartments in Pleasant Valley
Find more places like 7303 Oak St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Valley, MO
/
7303 Oak St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7303 Oak St

7303 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7303 Oak Street, Pleasant Valley, MO 64068
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch style home
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom
2 car garage, attached
Property is a slab/don't let that fool you, LOTS of square footage.

Single Family Home
Rent 1350
Deposit 1300

This property is nestled in a quiet residential area and has an array of features. Granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, new flooring and fresh paint.Ranch home with living room and kitchen in the middle with master bedroom on one side and additional 2 bedrooms on the opposite side. Laundry located between kitchen and master bedroom for convenience. Nice backyard with a deck to entertain on! A 2 car garage complete this remodel beauty.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 Oak St have any available units?
7303 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Valley, MO.
What amenities does 7303 Oak St have?
Some of 7303 Oak St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
7303 Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7303 Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 7303 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 7303 Oak St does offer parking.
Does 7303 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7303 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 Oak St have a pool?
No, 7303 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 7303 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 7303 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 Oak St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7303 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7303 Oak St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MONorth Kansas City, MOKearney, MO
Roeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSPlatte City, MOGrain Valley, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOSpring Hill, KSGardner, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City