Pleasant Hill, MO
316 Golfview Drive
316 Golfview Drive

316 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Golfview Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is nestled in Pleasant Hill and is updated with high ceilings and a finished basement! The kitchen includes efficient appliances and granite counter tops. The master bathroom includes a jacuzzi tub and a shower. The laundry is located on the main level just off the kitchen. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a wooden fence, and the back deck makes any day a great day. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Golfview Drive have any available units?
316 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 316 Golfview Drive have?
Some of 316 Golfview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 316 Golfview Drive offer parking?
No, 316 Golfview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 316 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

