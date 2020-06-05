316 Golfview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is nestled in Pleasant Hill and is updated with high ceilings and a finished basement! The kitchen includes efficient appliances and granite counter tops. The master bathroom includes a jacuzzi tub and a shower. The laundry is located on the main level just off the kitchen. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a wooden fence, and the back deck makes any day a great day. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.