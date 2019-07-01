2300 Valley View West

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home is now on the market! The home features stainless steel appliances, a tiled kitchen/dining area and a large yard with a wooden deck and chain link fence. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The master bedroom has two closets! Call today for more details on this stunning home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.