All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 209 Palmer Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
209 Palmer Court
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:53 PM

209 Palmer Court

209 Palmer Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

209 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently undergoing renovations but will be available soon.
Wonderful home in Pleasant Hill that has recently been updated to impress. As you walk through the front door you will be charmed by the openness of the living room and all the natural light that streams in from the windows. The plush carpet was recently installed and interior walls painted in a neutral palette so decorating will be a breeze. In the kitchen, the renovations include wood stained cabinetry, stainless steel appliance appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom comes with a private and stylish bathroom which adds to the overall appeal of this home. This home is pet friendly. Be sure to apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Palmer Court have any available units?
209 Palmer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 209 Palmer Court have?
Some of 209 Palmer Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Palmer Court currently offering any rent specials?
209 Palmer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Palmer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Palmer Court is pet friendly.
Does 209 Palmer Court offer parking?
No, 209 Palmer Court does not offer parking.
Does 209 Palmer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Palmer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Palmer Court have a pool?
No, 209 Palmer Court does not have a pool.
Does 209 Palmer Court have accessible units?
No, 209 Palmer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Palmer Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Palmer Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Palmer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Palmer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 BedroomsPleasant Hill Apartments with Balconies
Pleasant Hill Apartments with PoolsPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOLouisburg, KS
Greenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University