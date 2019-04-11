209 Palmer Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently undergoing renovations but will be available soon.

Wonderful home in Pleasant Hill that has recently been updated to impress. As you walk through the front door you will be charmed by the openness of the living room and all the natural light that streams in from the windows. The plush carpet was recently installed and interior walls painted in a neutral palette so decorating will be a breeze. In the kitchen, the renovations include wood stained cabinetry, stainless steel appliance appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom comes with a private and stylish bathroom which adds to the overall appeal of this home. This home is pet friendly. Be sure to apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.