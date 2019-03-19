All apartments in Pleasant Hill
1408 Eagle Drive
1408 Eagle Drive

1408 Eagle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Eagle Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen will include all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it also has a garage which can be used for your vehicle or for additional storage! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. 1408 Eagle Driv
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Eagle Drive have any available units?
1408 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 1408 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 1408 Eagle Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Eagle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Eagle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Eagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
