Pleasant Hill, MO
1302 Ashford Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:05 PM

1302 Ashford Street

1302 Ashford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Ashford Street, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Use promocode DREAMHOME. We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Stately updated executive home featuring a great room with a wood burning fireplace. The huge kitchen is updated to please any cook. The updates include wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A grand master bedroom retreat, with spa inspired bathroom is a welcoming place to unwind. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized and have a neutral paint palette to make decorating a breeze. Finished basement area or fourth bedroom. The home is pet friendly and available for an immediate move in. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Ashford Street have any available units?
1302 Ashford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 1302 Ashford Street have?
Some of 1302 Ashford Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Ashford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Ashford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Ashford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Ashford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Ashford Street offer parking?
No, 1302 Ashford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Ashford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Ashford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Ashford Street have a pool?
No, 1302 Ashford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Ashford Street have accessible units?
No, 1302 Ashford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Ashford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Ashford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Ashford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Ashford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
