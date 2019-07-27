1302 Ashford Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Use promocode DREAMHOME. We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Stately updated executive home featuring a great room with a wood burning fireplace. The huge kitchen is updated to please any cook. The updates include wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A grand master bedroom retreat, with spa inspired bathroom is a welcoming place to unwind. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized and have a neutral paint palette to make decorating a breeze. Finished basement area or fourth bedroom. The home is pet friendly and available for an immediate move in. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.