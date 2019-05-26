1208 Deena Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute little home sits on a corner lot and is very cozy. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Laundry room is located in the main floor bathroom. Master suite is also on the main level and includes a full bathroom with a standing shower and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a dual entry bathroom and a vanity area in each bedroom. Wooden deck in the backyard and a storage shed. 2 car garage in front. This adorable little home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.